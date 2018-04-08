Priyank Sharma and Naina Singh can't stand each other

Priyank Sharma of Splitsvilla fame and his former girlfriend, Naina Singh, are the finalists on India's Next Superstars

Priyank Sharma of Splitsvilla fame and his former girlfriend, Naina Singh, are the finalists on India's Next Superstars. Sharma joined the show on the condition that he wouldn't need to perform with Singh.

To avoid a face-off in the finale, the makers have paired him with another finalist, Natasha, while Singh will perform alongside Arjun Bijlani. Even during the rehearsals, the ex-flames avoided bumping into each other.

