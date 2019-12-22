Priyanka and I laugh out the most on the set, says Anusha Mishra as Alia in Tera Kya Hoga Alia

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sony SAB's fresh romantic comedy offering 'Tera Kya Hoga Alia' has kept its viewers glued to their screens with its interesting story track as Alia (Anusha Mishra) and Tara (Priyanka Purohit) fight each other over Alok (Harshad Arora). As Alia is determined to get her husband, Alok back, Tara is leaving no stone unturned to woo him.

Although Alia and Tara are competing face to face on screen, they share a rather amazing bond off screen. While off the camera, both Anusha and Priyanka have a great time together as they end up laughing out loud most of the times during their shoots. Speaking about her bond with Priyanka, Anusha said, "Priyanka is my senior from the same college, I think 4 batches ahead of me. While Alia and Tara are on screen rivals, I and Priyanka are very affectionate towards each other off screen and our scenes together are super fun to shoot."

Adding more, Priyanka revealed, "Me and Anusha have a lot of fun while shooting for our Tom and Jerry scenes, as we laugh out the most even while they are being recited to us. We both share a common love towards dancing so whenever we have had dancing scenes, we bonded really well. There are times when all of us plan to go out in the evenings and Anusha and I dance a lot. It's so much fun shooting with such a talented co-star as Anusha."

