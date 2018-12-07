Priyanka Chopra adds Jonas to surname on social media

bollywood

The name change comes just one day after Priyanka and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot last week, made their first appearance as a married couple at the launch party of Bumble, a dating application, in New Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra Instagrammed this picture with husband Nick Jonas

Bumble was launched in India officially at an event here on December 5.

Bumble was launched in India officially at an event here on December 5.

Recently, The New York Mag's TheCut article published an article by journalist Mariah Smith, who called Priyanka, "global scam artist", who tricked young Jonas, into a lifelong commitment when all he really wanted was a fling.

"Priyanka: She is a modern-day scam artist, in my opinion. That's right: Nicholas Jonas married into a fraudulent relationship against his will this past Saturday, December the 1st, and I'll tell you why I think so...," it read. After the article got circulated on social media, it garnered huge flak from some of the members of Indian film fraternity.

In the article, Smith also said: "Priyanka's indulgences and what she views as necessities speak volumes to her personality and what she'll do, or think she needs to do, for her career...."

Smith also slammed the couple, who got married in Jodhpur last week, saying they had their high profile wedding just to make money.

"Priyanka and Nick are finding ways for their 'love' make them money - circumventing the methods used by the celebrities of yore, who stuck to selling their wedding or baby photos to magazines," the article added. Indian celebrities like actresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Swara Bhasker, and singer Sona Mohapatra, have criticised journalist Mariah Smith for writing a "racist" article.

Priyanka and Nick have had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies.

Their pre-wedding rituals at the celebrations, which saw participation from just a little over 200 guests, included a "mehndi" (henna) ceremony. There was also a glitzy musical evening.

