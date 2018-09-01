Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy their Mexican vacation

bollywood

Photos of the lovebirds, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoying in Mexico have found their way to social media

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra was in Los Angeles with beau Nick Jonas for two days and is now on a short trip with him to Mexico. The duo was clicked by the paparazzi in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Dressed in a breezy blue floral dress, white jacket, and sunglasses, Priyanka looked radiant, while Nick looked handsome in a mustard shirt and denim.

In another set of photos from the vacation, Priyanka was seen dressed in a blue co-ords and Nick looked cool in a white t-shirt. The Baywatch actress even shared multiple photo-stories from the picturesque location.

Talking of Priyanka and Nick’s love story, it all began at the Met Gala event in 2017, where love-struck between them, and they’ve been thick ever since. Post which, there were several speculative stories of them being one unit. Whenever the 35-year-old actress was asked about it, she neither denied nor accepted of their relationship.

However, they made it official after rumours of them exchanging rings with each other on Priyanka’s birthday started doing the rounds. The entire Jonas family flew down to India on August 17 evening to attend the traditional Roka ceremony of Nick and Priyanka.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Is In Awe Of Nick Jonas, Sends Him A Kiss

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates