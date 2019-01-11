Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas honeymooning by Caribbean beaches

hollywood

A few days ago, much-in-love Mr and Mrs Jonas were spotted at the airport for the second honeymoon by the beaches

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/picture courtesy: Nick Jonas' Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas honeymooning by the beaches of Caribbean, and the pictures and videos of the duo having some fun time are out. Mr and Mrs Jonas are chilling by the bay, and the American pop-singer has also posted a much-in-love picture on his social media handle. He captioned: "Mr and Mrs Jonas [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Mr. & Mrs. Jonas A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) onJan 10, 2019 at 3:46pm PST

Priyanka Chopra's FC has also posted a video where the desi girl is seen swinging in her yellow bikini by the bay.

View this post on Instagram Palm trees, Ocean breeze... ðÂÂÂÂ¯ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ´ A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra (@team_pc_) onJan 10, 2019 at 8:56pm PST

Ever since they tied the knot over a month ago, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been logging air miles. After wrapping up their wedding festivities, they headed to Oman for a honeymoon. They spent Christmas in London and ushered in 2019 at Verbier, Switzerland. Now, the duo is said to be honeymooning in the Caribbean.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar, and Hollywood films, Isn't It Romantic.

The wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be described as the biggest international wedding to take place in India. Their wedding went on to become the second most googled wedding of the year, close on the heels of the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor has advice for Nick Jonas about Priyanka Chopra; Watch this video

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates