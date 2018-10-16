Priyanka Chopra breaking coconut on set in London is winning internet

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra also chanted Ganpati Bappa Morya on the set of Sky is Pink in London

Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and Farhan Akhtar.

Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra began shooting for the next schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink (tentative title) in London. PeeCee was keen to begin it on an auspicious note.

She broke a coconut amidst chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya by unit hands. PeeCee also shared a picture on Instagram with co-stars Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and Farhan Akhtar. The unit had done a stint of shooting in Mumbai in July.

Priyanka's fan club on social media also posted a video where she's seen doing all the Indian things in the West. Take a look!

Talking about Priyanka Chopra's professional commitments, she is currently shooting for The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. On the Hollywood front, she has Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake to begin with later this year.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre Pose With Sophie Turner In New York

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates