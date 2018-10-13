Meet Priyanka Chopra's girl gang

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shared the snapshot on Instagram with her girl gang

Priyanka Chopra had a day out in New York with pals Sonali Bendre, stylist Mimi Cuttrell and her to-be sister-in-law, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, her future sister-in-law. PeeCee shared the snapshot on Instagram and wrote, "Girls will be girls (sic)."

Talking about Priyanka Chopra's professional commitments, she is currently shooting for The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. On the Hollywood front, she has Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. Whereas, Sonam Kapoor, delivered Veere Di Wedding, and is working on Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were connected through a friend. After the initial introduction, the two texted each other but didn't actually meet in-person until about six months later.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who got engaged in July, formalised their relationship with a traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony in Mumbai, India, last month.

