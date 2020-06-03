Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone trolled for condemning police brutality in the US

Netizens could not digest that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam K Ahuja, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani have lent support to #BlackLivesMatter to condemn police brutality in the US after endorsing fairness and skin lightening brands. The actors were trolled for saying that one cannot differentiate on the basis of a person's skin colour.

"It doesn't sit right that back home one promotes fairness creams while speaking about how all colours are beautiful. It's opportunistic," wrote a Twitter user. Another user called them 'hypocrites' and wrote, "Making money selling fairness cream on one hand and protesting racism on the other hand."

Here's what Priyanka Chopra shared on Instagram. Sharing an image, she wrote, "There is so much work to be done and it needs to starts at an individual level on a global scale. We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and end this hate. End this race war here in the US, and around the world..."

Disha Patani shared an image that said 'all colours are beautiful'. Her social media followers, however, were having none of it.

View this post on Instagram ð¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMay 30, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

On a similar post shared by Athiya Shetty, social media users said, "It's amazing to see American people and celebs standing up for their people and taking on the govt... Hope Indian celebs can learn something from their courage and speak up against the injustice..." Another user wrote, "Let's see Bollywood celebrities also speak out against atrocities taking place in India in the future, regarding race, colour, caste..."

Kangana Ranaut, too, slammed Bollywood celebrities who spoke up about the George Floyd incident but never raised a voice against similar issues in India. Speaking to a website, she said, "The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside… Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood."

