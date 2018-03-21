Priyanka Chopra falls sick after returning to Mumbai

Global girl, Priyanka Chopra, who has returned to Mumbai to fulfill her professional commitments is under the weather



Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra returned Mumbai on Monday after wrapping up her shooting schedule of Quantico season 3 in New York. Looks like, the actress will take a few days to sink into the humid weather of Mumbai. Priyanka took to her Instagram account to inform her fans that she has been under the weather. Her mother, Madhu Chopra too also taken ill.

Check this photo shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram story:



Priyanka Chopra shared this snapshot of herself on her Instagram stories

Meanwhile, a daily reported that it Tiger Zinda Hai director, Ali Abbas Zafar's film, Bharat, that will reunite the pair of Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Bharat is produced by Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri. If this works out, it will mark the reunion of Salman and Priyanka after a huge gap of 10 years.

Salman and Priyanka Chopra were cast opposite each other for the first time in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). Since then, they have also worked in Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love (2007) and God Tussi Great Ho (2008).

We wish the actress and her mother a speedy recovery!

