Priyanka Chopra's answer on gender equality will make you applaud her, see video

Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the third season of her American Television show, Quantico and is on a travel-spree. The global girl, known for her sarcastic and on-point answer, fielded a question on gender equality with utmost confidence and intellect. Priyanka Chopra was at the Global Education & Skills Forum (GESF) 2018 in Dubai, where the question was directed at her.

The Baywatch actress was asked about her take on a woman being encouraged to slap a man eve-teasing her and it is a crime if a man slapped a woman. Her answer bowled the person in question and the entire room started voting for her phenomenal answer.

Watch it here:

"Physiologically men and women are different. When we talk about equality and opportunity, we talk about cerebral opportunity. We are saying you give the ability to get the job, to be the CEO and nobody should question a woman's choice or her drive to be someone. So if she is 50, a CEO and a mother of three. Do not question her…"

"So if a woman slaps a man for teasing her, he deserves it," concluded the desi girl.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai to fulfill her professional commitments.

