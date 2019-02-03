Priyanka Chopra in work mode at Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala in LA

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas presented the award to TV host Elizabeth Chambers Hammer at the second annual Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala in Los Angeles

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is busy promoting her next Hollywood outing, Isn't It Romantic? which has Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth as co-stars. PeeCee and hubby Nick Jonas recently attended the second annual Learning Lab Ventures Winter Gala in Los Angeles.

She presented the award to TV host Elizabeth Chambers Hammer. Learning Lab Ventures is an organisation involved in tackling generational poverty using intensive after-school education. PeeCee is back in her social crusader avatar.

Here's Priyanka's Instagram post about the gala. She chose a sequinned Elie Saab gown for the outing. Doesn't she look pretty?

Priyanka Chopra herself is involved in a lot of social work through her foundation The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, which provides educational and health support to underprivileged children. She has also worked with UNICEF since 2006 and is extremely passionate about children's rights. Chopra was appointed as the global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in December 2016. In 2017, she received the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice.

On the work front, Chopra will also be seen in the Hindi-language biographical drama film, The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, and is directed by Shonali Bose.

