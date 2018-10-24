Search

Priyanka Chopra is in awe of her 'bae' Nick Jonas

Oct 24, 2018, 16:01 IST | mid-day online desk

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with Nick Jonas on her Instagram in which the two can be seen striking a romantic pose with the Bajirao Mastani star holding Jonas from the bac

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra seems to have a quality time with her fiance Nick Jonas if one goes by their latest Instagram photograph. Priyanka shared a picture with Jonas on her Instagram in which the two can be seen striking a romantic pose with the Bajirao Mastani star holding Jonas from the back. The Desi Girl simply captioned the image, "Bae" with a heart emoji and tagged Jonas in it.

In the photo, Priyanka is dressed in a striking red ensemble paired with long golden earrings while Jonas looked casual in a black and grey printed jacket.

 
 
 
Meanwhile, Jonas has also bought a USD 6.5 million house in Beverly Hills, reported TMZ.

The 26-year-old"s latest purchase has five bedrooms and features expansive canyon views, a floating guest wing and an extended wood terrace that wraps around the swimming pool. The Jealous singer popped the big question during a trip to London on Priyanka's 36th birthday.

Since their engagement, the much-in-love couple has been traveling all around the world together. They've gone to Mexico for a quick weekend getaway, Mammoth Mountain in California and a favorite spot of Jonas', Mumbai, New York Fashion Week, among many more. On September 16, Nick celebrated his 26th birthday with his lady love and friends and family at a baseball match. 

Nick and Priyanka, who got engaged in July, formalised their relationship with a traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony in Mumbai, India, last month.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

