Priyanka Chopra Jonas becomes first Indian celebrity to go #BehindTheTweets

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the first Indian star to feature on microblogging site Twitter's video series #BehindTheTweets. The video series, shot with different celebrities, sees them unveil secrets and the stories behind their much-talked-about tweets. The actor has shot videos for the series, and the first clip was released by the platform yesterday.

"I've used Twitter for quite some time now and it was so much fun to revisit my older tweets and remember the stories behind them with #BehindTheTweets. I think I'm going to do this every couple of years, just to relive some of the fun, crazy moments in my life," she said in a statement.

Chopra joins Hollywood celebrities like Blake Lively, Jonas Brothers and Cole Sprouse, among others, to be part of the #BehindTheTweets series. The second video will reportedly go live soon. Meanwhile, Chopra is gearing up for her upcoming release, The Sky Is Pink, which has been helmed by Shonali Bose, and features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

