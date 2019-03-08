Priyanka Chopra Jonas chills by the bay of Andaman and Nicobar

bollywood

The unit is shooting in the Andaman Islands. Priyanka Chopra Jonas could not resist sipping on nariyal pani

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf have begun shooting for the last schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The unit is shooting in the Andaman Islands. The desi girl could not resist sipping on nariyal pani.

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar- starrer 'The Sky Is Pink' is one of the most awaited films of this year as Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news.

The actor has already started prepping for the film and will reunite with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after six years, following the 2013 hit 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.'

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his recent production Gully Boy and is also gearing up for his upcoming 'The Sky Is Pink' where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after 'Dil Dhadakne' and 'Toofan.'

