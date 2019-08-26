Priyanka Chopra Jonas is your makeup guru?

hollywood

Sources say Priyanka Chopra Jonas to launch beauty line with emphasis on organic skincare products

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The shoot of her Netflix project, We Can Be Heroes, may have her full attention, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas is never too busy for another venture. Word is the actor is set to launch her global makeup line next year. She will kick off the collection with makeup essentials — read lip colours, mascaras, foundation and highlighters. Eventually, the line will be extended to include organic skincare products.

A source informs, "Priyanka has been working on this for a very long time. She has always been a big believer of using ubtans [face masks] made with organic products like Fuller's earth, aloe vera, honey, turmeric and yogurt. The idea germinated when she did a few DIY beauty videos for leading websites, and her home remedies for skin problems became popular online. So, she decided to start a line that will take the homemade skincare techniques practised in India, to the world.

As far as the lip colours and foundations go, she is personally curating the range. Being a brown girl who is working actively in Hollywood, Priyanka and her team are taking into account the different skin types and textures, and developing products for each skin tone."

Also Read: Sophie Turner shakes a leg with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates