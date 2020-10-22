Priyanka Chopra Jonas: It's okay to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been keeping busy with her new project - a book - Unfinished. Speaking about her journey, the book speaks about her unexpected twists and turns, fame, fortune, and global domination. And the title she has chosen certainly signifies she's far away from being done and dusted.

For the unversed, the actress revealed the name of her book in an interactive session with a popular magazine. Unfinished will be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by the actor, producer, singer, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra. Now, the actress has revealed some anecdotes from her book in an interview with Bombay Times.

When asked about aspirations, PeeCee mentioned, "I'm a small-town girl who had dreams and aspirations bigger than I was supposed to have. So with my story, I hope the reader understands the resilience and grace under fire that is needed to chase their dreams. I will leave it to the readers to find their connect with my story, but I hope it inspires them to push boundaries and to be the best version of themselves. It was a cathartic experience writing this, as it brought so many memories back to the surface for me, which is my reward in so many ways."

Unfinished is more than just a tag. Priyanka stated how the name has an affirmative connotation towards it. "Not for me. Unfinished business is not incomplete if it doesn't fit the trajectory of your life. I prefer not to carry baggage, and I do that by not taking that extra load as I move forward. It's a positive thing in my perspective. I zeroed in on this name because by God's grace, I've done a lot, but I still have a lot of things that I want to do, so still 'unfinished'."

Nobody wishes to give up on their dreams, and that's Priyanka Chopra's motto. "You can do what you dream of. You just have to try. Add hard work, perseverance, confidence, determination and vision into the mix - and the world is yours! Having said that, I also want them to know that it's okay to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what's next if that's what your journey requires to get to the next destination. Everyone's story is different so what you focus on is what you can create for yourself."

On the work front, Chopra was last seen in 'The Sky is Pink' with Shonali Bose. The film also featured Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress will be next seen in 'Matrix 4', alongside Keanu Reeves in the sci-fi film, which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff.

