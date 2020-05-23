Priyanka Chopra Jonas pours wishes for manager on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, who is now in California, The United States, with hubby Nick Jonas, extended her wishes to her manage-friend, Anju. She posted the most adorable message on Instagram. She wrote, "Happiest birthday my dear Anj...We dream big together over cocktails and make those dreams come true. [sic]" Take a look at the post right away!

Speaking about her professional journey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky In Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film was Priyanka's comeback film in Bollywood after a hiatus of three years. The Sky Is Pink is based on the life of the motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, and how she didn't allow her pulmonary fibrosis to deter her spirits.

Now, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the documentary Happiness Continues. Later, her Hollywood projects include We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Later, the actress will be making her digital debut as an actress and a producer with The White Tiger, a Netflix Original film. It also stars Rajkummar Rao in pivotal role among others.

During the lockdown period, Priyanka Chopra has been spending quality time with Nick, and their social media posts say it all. The actress also took piano lessons from her loving husband.

