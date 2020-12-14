Priyanka Chopra: My mom Madhu Chopra told me I might not have a career post 30

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never shies away from talking about her family on social media. She has often said that she was very close to her late father Ashok Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra and how they have been a great support for her. In a recent interview, the actress opened up how her mother's advice had an impact on her life.

She shared that it was her mother who told her that at the 'ripe old age' of 30 Priyanka might not a career, that led to her opening her production house Purple Pebble Pictures in 2015. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Priyanka said, "When I joined the film industry (and that goes for both, in America and in India), there is always opportunity for the big guns, who have ben established. It takes a really long time for writing, directing, production, acting talent to be able to get throught the doors. My company was all about giving opportunities to smaller, more quaint stories and that's how the regional cinema thing started."

"And also my mother told me that when I turn 30, at the ripe old age of 30, I might not have a career very soon. So I was like, 'You're right'. We started the company and today in both countries, multiple languages, across multiple mediums," she added.

Talking about future of cinemas, she said "In India, we tend to think that streaming services are second best to theatres when it comes to storytelling. I disagree with that. There is, of course, a romance and charm to having a theatrical release, but there is an absolute necessity to having streaming services."

Priyanka has often talked about the influence her parents had on her personal and professional life. A few months back, in an interview, Don 2 actress had revealed that her father had asked her to refrain from wearing tight clothes and the two went on to have a "big clash of egos". She said, "I'd left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn't know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks."

Priyanka also spoke about how boys started following her from school, which made her father put bars on her windows. However, the two shared a deep bond and were "best of friends." Recalling his words, she said, "No matter what you do, good, bad, or ugly, you can come and tell me. I will help you fix it. I won't judge you, I will always be in your corner. I'll always be on your team."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. She will be next seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from them, the film will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav.

On the personal front, she married American actor-singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple married in two elaborate ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace-- as per Christian tradition and then per Hindu rituals. Last week, Nick celebrated two years of his wedding by sharing throwback pictures on his Instagram handle. While one of the pictures captured the then newly married couple embracing as Nick is seen kissing Priyanka's hands, the other one captures the royal attire of the husband-wife duo. Another one captured Priyanka's beautiful bridal look as she holds the veil after getting ready for the grand event.

Jonas penned down a short and sweet caption about getting married to the 'Baywatch' star in "her home country" in the traditional "Hindu wedding". "Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honoured to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding," he wrote.

