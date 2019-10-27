Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate their first Diwali
Earlier this month, Priyanka had celebrated her first Karva Chauth with Nick as she attended the Jonas Brothers concert
It's Priyanka Chopra Jonas first Diwali after her marriage. PC and American pop singer Nick Jonas are celebrating their first Diwali together as a married couple. The actress took to Instagram to wish her fans on Diwali as she posed along with Nick. The duo are travelling in Mexico and celebrated the festival with their near and dear ones.
She can be seen dressed in a stunning yellow floral printed saree, which she paired with a golden blouse. She tied her hair up into a bun, showing off her big earrings. Nick opted for casual wear as they posed for loved up images shared on Instagram.
Sharing Diwali message for her fans, Priyanka captioned the image: "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours."
The "Isn't It Romantic" star also welcomed home Lakshmi-Ganesha idols and shared images of her Instagram stories.
On the work front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in "The Sky Is Pink" directed by Shonali Bose. It also starred Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
Kajol and host of other Bollywood celebrities attended makeup artist Mallika Bhatt's annual Diwali bash at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Kajol looked sensuous in her mesh blue saree as she arrived for Mallika Bhatt's Diwali party in Bandra. Kajol was styled by Aastha Sharma, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of her look from the bash.
On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela, she will next be seen in her husband Ajay Devgn's Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.
In picture: Kajol with Mashhoor Amrohi at Mallika Bhatt's Diwali party in Bandra.
Malaika Arora was attended Mallika Bhatt's Diwali party at her residence in Bandra. Malaika was styled by her favourite designer Maneka Harisinghani, she sported a black crop top and shimmery crush material skirt.
Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures from the Diwali party. In one of the photo, she is seen with Vabhiz Mehta, Aditi Gowatrikar, Delnaz Daruwala and Preeta Sukhtankar. She captioned the image as 'Phatakas'.
Amrita Arora Ladak looked pretty in her pink crop top and harem pants designer by Seema Khan for Mallika Bhatt's Diwali party in Bandra.
Amrita Arora Ladak came for the Diwali party with husband Shakeel Ladak. Her Instagram stories were full of photos from the bash.
Sophie Choudry also attended good friend Mallika Bhatt's Diwali party. Sophie sported a floral outfit designed by Shehla Khan.
Sophie Choudry is currently hosting India's first #EduTok chat show Work It Up. The show is part of TikTok's #EduTok initiative, aims at bringing a healthy change in the society by engaging with leading Bollywood celebrities and learning their fitness mantras to inspire the 200 million strong community of users.
Malaika Arora's BFF Vahbiz Mehta looked pretty in her pink traditional attire as she attended Mallika Bhatt's Diwali party.
Bilal Amrohi also attended Mallika Bhatt's Diwali party in Bandra.
