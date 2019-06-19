Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra posing with family is one epic frame; see photos

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated mother Madhu Chopra's birthday with Nick Jonas and extended family in Boston

Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas in Boston/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's fan club

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted heart-whelming pictures on Father's Day, which also occurred to be her mommy Madhu Chopra's birthday. On Tuesday, June 18, the Chopras had one epic birthday celebration with the extended family in Boston, along with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's fan club shared a few pictures from their fun-filled bash, and the netizens can't stop awwing the one big family. The fan club wrote: "Nick & Priyanka With the family today in Boston #nickjonas #priyankachopra #mrandmrsjonas #nickyanka [sic]"

Madhu Chopra also shared a cute dinner outing picture with daughter Priyanka Chopra and son-in-law Nick Jonas. She captioned: "A memorable birthday in Boston. Thank you family [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A memorable birthday in Boston. Thank you family A post shared by Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@madhumalati) onJun 17, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

But what melts the hearts was Madhu feeding a cake to a tiny tot. The younger one shares the birthday with Madhu Chopra, and the birthday girls seem happy eating cakes. Here's what the picture read: "Birthday girls sharing a bite of their b day cake [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Birthday girls sharing a bite of their b day cake A post shared by Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@madhumalati) onJun 17, 2019 at 8:19am PDT

Isn't this one epic happy family?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and on Netflix on February 28, 2019.

Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. Apart from that, she has also collaborated with American actor Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy.

