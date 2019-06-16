Priyanka Chopra gets jiggy with her little friend Ava Drew

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra on Sunday uploaded a video of her dancing to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's song Sona Sona from the film Major Saab along with a little girl named Ava Drew

Priyanka Chopra with Ava Drew

Priyanka Chopra was shaking a leg to a Bollywood number along with a new dancing partner. Priyanka on Sunday uploaded a video of her dancing to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's song Sona Sona from the film Major Saab along with a little girl named Ava Drew, who is reportedly the daughter of the manager of her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas.

The Isn't It Romantic? star, who looks stunning in a thigh-high slit floor sweeping orange dress, captioned the image, "Special evening with Ava Drew."

In related news, did you know that Priyanka Chopra was slapped by a monkey when she was in school? The Quantico actress spoke about this funny, albeit painful, incident on a TV show recently. She was in class three when the incident occurred; there was a tree in her school premises which housed many monkeys.

One day, Priyanka spotted a female monkey standing on the tree, scratching herself. The schoolgirl in her couldn't help but laugh at the simian, and she just stood there laughing. Next thing she knew, the monkey had scampered down, slapped her and went up to the tree again!

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up shooting for filmmaker Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents. It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film's music is scored by ace music composer Pritam and the lyrics will be penned by the legendary Gulzar.

