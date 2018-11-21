Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: All you need to about the grand sangeet ceremony

bollywood

Nick Jonas to fly down to Mumbai this weekend to prep with choreographer Ganesh Hegde for his sangeet act; singer likely to croon Hindi song for ladylove Priyanka Chopra at the do

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Even as fans are oohing and aahing over pictures from the DeepVeer wedding, it's time for another Bollywood shaadi — that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. While the wedding is reportedly slated for December 2, we hear the groom and his family will be flying down to Mumbai this weekend. Reason — the singer-songwriter wants to brush up on his skills before he puts on his dancing shoes at the sangeet.

A source reveals, "The sangeet and mehendi are scheduled for November 29 and 30 respectively. Nick wants to be prepared for the naach gaana that will accompany the sangeet. His act will see him grooving to a mix of international and Bollywood chartbusters, including Priyanka's songs like Galla Goodiyan, Desi Girl and Pinga. He will be practising his dance moves with Ganesh Hegde, who is choreographing the sangeet." While Chopra is currently in Delhi shooting for The Sky Is Pink, she will join her beau on November 28 in Jodhpur to rehearse for their joint performance.



Ganesh Hegde

Given how Jonas loves to spring surprises on his ladylove, the source adds that he has a surprise up his sleeve, this time too. "Nick will also croon a Hindi song on the occasion, dedicating it to Priyanka." Like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Chopra and Jonas too will have two weddings — the Hindu ceremony followed by a white wedding on December 3. "Both ceremonies will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. While the bridal trousseau will be an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation, she will sport a Ralph Lauren ensemble for the Christian wedding. The couple will exchange Tiffany wedding bands."

The arrangements have already begun at the Jodhpur address under the supervision of mother Madhu Chopra. "Though Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess Of Sussex, may not make it, many Hollywood names are expected. Since it will be their first brush with an Indian wedding, Priyanka wants to make it special."

