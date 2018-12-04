Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding pictures are just WOW!

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in Hindu as well as a Christian ceremony in Jodhpur, and finally, the pictures are out

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged vows in a lavish, Hindu ceremony as well as Christian ceremony. Though the duo went ahead with the Christian wedding first, on a Saturday evening, and then tied the knot with all Hindu rituals on Sunday night, which went on till Monday morning, she looked no less than a diva.

Doffing their hats to their Indian and American origins, the Indian actor and the American singer are finally married and how! The entire wedding ceremony took place at the glittering Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur.

Priyanka, 36, wore a red sari, while Jonas, 26, was dressed in a traditional outfit and turban, People magazine reported late Sunday. For their Christian wedding, the couple wore custom-made Ralph Lauren outfits and their wedding parties also donned the same label. The Hindu wedding took place at the Umaid Bhavan palace grounds, with the Mehrangarh Fort as the backdrop. A leading magazine took the images on their social media platform today, and it has already taken the internet by storm. Take a look at the images right away!

Ralph Lauren shared the ethereal picture on their Instagram with the caption: "Ralph Lauren is honoured to announce that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married wearing custom Ralph Lauren. The bride's strapless column dress embellished with pearlescent sequins was overlaid with a hand-embroidered, high-neck coat with scalloped sleeves and satin-covered buttons. The embroidery included eight significant words and phrases selected by the bride, including "Family, "Hope," and "Compassion." The groom wore a Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo with a piece of the bride's dress hand-embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan" (meaning "My Life") at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart. The bridesmaids, groomsmen, parents, flower girls, and ring bearer were all dressed in Ralph Lauren for the wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on December 1, 2018. [sic]"

Bollywood ace designer Sabyasachi also shared some details on his Instagram. Sabyasachi wrote: "Priyanka Chopra @priyankachopra makes for a stunning bride in a custom red Sabyasachi lehenga. Hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals and layer upon layer of threadwork embroidery creates this piece of impossible couture. 110 embroiderers from Calcutta, India took 3720 hours to create this modern masterpiece. As an ode to the resplendence of Mughal jewellery, her wedding jewellery was crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold and had delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds to give a sense of whimsy to an important traditional piece. Nick Jonas @nickjonas wears a hand-quilted silk sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa. His rose cut kalgi and Syndicate diamond necklace are from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. @sabyasachijewelry [sic]"

