Priyanka Chopra on Saroj Khan's demise: May the heavens dance to your tune, Masterji

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, in Mumbai. Khan, who was fondly referred to as 'masterji', was loved by one and all in the film industry and has taught some of the most iconic dance moves to actresses like Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has written a heartfelt note for Saroj Khan after her demise. Her note reads, "Many of my teenage dreams came true when she choreographed me in Agneepath. Taskmaster, perfectionist, innovator, trendsetter, genius... Saroj ji was many things to many people..."

She added, "To me, she'll always be an institution that defined an era of dancing with abandon, emotion & passion. May the heavens dance to your tune Masterji... #RIPSarojKhan"

Several Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others, penned messages for the legendary dance teacher.

Saroj Khan, 71, was admitted to hospital with breathing issues, and she passed away due to cardiac arrest early on July 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband, son and daughters.

