Priyanka Chopra puffing up a storm

In a photograph doing the rounds on social media, Priyanka Chopra is seen smoking a cigarette, while her mother Madhu Chopra and her pop-singer husband Nick Jonas are seen enjoying a cigar on a yacht ride

Madhu Chopra with daughter Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's birthday celebrations continued over the weekend in Miami. The actor turned 37 on July 18. In one of the pictures doing the rounds, PeeCee is seen smoking a cigarette while on a yacht ride. Mother Madhu and husband Nick Jonas are enjoying a cigar. The Desi Girl found herself mercilessly trolled.

Last year, Priyanka was part of an asthma awareness campaign. She had reportedly said that she was diagnosed with asthma at the age of five. She also spoke about having a cracker-free Diwali as she is an asthma patient and cannot handle smoke. Netizens ridiculed her for being a 'hypocrite' and 'fake'. Fans also unearthed her tweet from 2010 in which she wrote, "Smoking is awful. Yuck (sic)."

One user tweeted: "So sweet - Priyanka Chopra trying to cure the asthma she developed on Diwali. [sic]." "Dear Indians please don't burst crackers for Diwali since Priyanka Chopra has Asthma, [sic]" another wrote. One person questioned on her being a role model. The user wrote: "Thank you Priyanka Chopra for encouraging smoking. Present generation needs role models like you. [sic]"

PeeCee's birthday celebrations began with her cutting a three-tier cake at an upscale restaurant in Miami. Wishes poured in for PC on her birthday, however, her husband Nick Jonas who was a little late in wishing her on social media stole the limelight with his love-filled message for her.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

