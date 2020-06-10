Search

Priyanka Chopra remembers father on his death anniversary: Miss you dad, every single day

Published: Jun 10, 2020, 16:02 IST | ANI | Mumbai

It is no secret that Priyanka Chopra was remarkably close to her dad. So much so that she has got a tattoo 'Daddy's lil girl' inked on her wrist in her father's handwriting.

Image source: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Actor Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday paid an emotional tribute to her father, Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary. "We're connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day! the 'Don' actor wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
We're connected by heartstrings to infinity â¤ Miss you dad, every single day!

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onJun 10, 2020 at 12:31am PDT

Not only did she share a heartfelt post, but 'The Sky is Pink' actor also went back in time by posting an old picture, which featured her father in his youth. It is no secret that Priyanka was remarkably close to her dad. So much so that she has got a tattoo 'Daddy's lil girl' inked on her wrist in her father's handwriting.

In 2013, the 'Fashion' actor lost her father, to cancer. PeeCee has been very expressive and vocal about missing her father, and how his death has been a blow for her.

