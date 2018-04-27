Priyanka Chopra reveals her family's reaction on seeing her intimate scenes

Priyanka Chopra is all set for the release of her Television series Quantico's third season and has spoken about how her family reacts after seeing her intimate scenes onscreen



Priyanka Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra took everyone by a storm after her steamy shower scene in Quantico 1. While we have seen actresses going bold and shoot intimate scenes in the film and television series. It’s commendable how Priyanka is doing it with ease on foreign waters. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the actress has spoken about what does it goes in filming such scenes and whether if there's any difference shooting it in Bollywood or Hollywood.

The journalist asked Priyanka Chopra, "Are there people in your community or your family that are like, "Priyanka, that's a little steamy, I don't know?" To which, the opinionated actress responded in her sassy style. She said, "I've not because Hindi movies and what we do in Indian movies is pretty much what I'm doing on Quantico. There are a few lines that I've drawn for myself which obviously include nudity but the fact that I'm an actor and if sensuality or sexuality presented by the story, people work within my comfort. I'm totally fine and my parents were fine with that…

"From the beginning of my career I've just been a modern Indian girl and I am not afraid. I've been raised in a fearless environment, whether that was in India or in America. My family is very progressive, very opinionated. I was never made to feel guilty or ashamed by my family and my loved ones because I don't think anything I did I deserved that. I don't have too many ... What's the word? Chocolate fudges to give," said the desi girl.

Well, on the other hand, the global girl injured her knee today on the sets of Quantico 3.

