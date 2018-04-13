Priyanka Chopra said she's still looking for the right script

Priyanka Chopra wondered why she is only asked about which film she will be a part of considering that she is tied up with Quantico and her regional film productions

During her recent visit to New Delhi, Priyanka Chopra evaded queries about whether the Kalpana Chawla biopic would be her next Bollywood outing. PeeCee said she's still looking for the right script. The actor wondered why she is only asked about which film she will be a part of considering that she is tied up with Quantico and her regional film productions. Every time, the actor wings her way to Mumbai, there is buzz that she is flooded with dozens of scripts and film offers. We don't know about the offers but the scripts must be gathering dust at this rate.

Bollywood actress and Unicef goodwill ambassador Priyanka Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an "insightful" and "positive" conversation on making healthcare accessible for women, children and adolescents in the country. Priyanka on Wednesday tweeted a photograph of herself with Modi, Health Minister J.P. Nadda and former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet.

Priyanka Chopra sought Modi's support for being a patron for the Partners' Forum, to be held in the capital in December. "The aim is very important - the improvement and transformation of access to quality healthcare at at every life stage for women, children and adolescents, in an effort to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030," she wrote on Instagram, referring to the Partners' Forum, which will be attended by over 1,200 delegates from more than 92 countries.

