Priyanka Chopra shares romantic honeymoon photo with husband Nick Jonas

bollywood

Newly-married couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Oman for their honeymoon

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

After attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's big fat sangeet ceremony in Udaipur, the newly married couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took off for their honeymoon to Oman. The actress took to her Instagram and shared some photos from the sandy location.

A photo that is doing the rounds, is the one shared by Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. The picture has Priyanka and Nick sharing a romantic moment. While the new bride is glowing bright in this picture, Nick is seen holding a cigar in one hand, and taking this selfie from the other hand. She captioned the post saying: "Marital bliss they say.. [sic]"

This Instagram post was flooded with tonnes of messages from their fans. There were many congratulatory messages such as, "Enjoy your married life," "Happy honeymoon" and other comments on the same line.

Prior to this, Nick shared a video of Priyanka Chopra watching the Christmas movie, Elf, and how she was in awe of it, and humming its music.

Priyanka and Nick got hitched in two elaborate ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. On December 1, they exchanged vows as per Christian traditions and on December 2 they tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals. Their pre-wedding rituals at the celebrations, which saw participation from just a little over 200 guests, included a mehndi (henna) ceremony. There was also a glitzy musical evening.

For the Christian wedding ceremony, the couple opted for stunning Ralph Lauren outfits. For the Hindu wedding, Priyanka chose to dress in a red Sabyasachi lehenga coupled with diamond jewellery, while Nick looked every bit a 'desi-dulha' in a golden sherwani.

