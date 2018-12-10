Nick Jonas celebrates one week of marriage with Priyanka Chopra

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cutting the cake. Picture courtesy/Nick Jonas' Instagram account

American singer Nick Jonas is cherishing every bit of being married to Priyanka Chopra, and this latest post is proof of the same. The 26-year-old singer shared a picture from his Christian wedding on Instagram to celebrate one week of marriage alongside the caption: "One week ago today ? @priyankachopra [sic]"

In the picture, the much-in-love couple can be seen cutting their 7-tier wedding cake with a sword-like knife as their friends and family watch on.

According to People magazine, the design of the cake is inspired by the art deco style of the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur- the venue of their wedding- and featured a romantic visual of the couple on the crest.

Priyanka and Nick got hitched in two elaborate ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. On December 1, they exchanged vows as per Christian traditions and on December 2 they tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals.

For the Christian wedding ceremony, the couple opted for stunning Ralph Lauren outfits. For the Hindu wedding, Priyanka chose to dress in a red Sabyasachi lehenga coupled with diamond jewellery, while Nick looked every bit a 'desi-dulha' in a golden sherwani.

There are whispers that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be hosting a big, fat wedding reception on December 20 in Mumbai. Hearsays are that the 'desi girl' has been extending invites to industry folk. Priyanka is keen that the majority of Bollywood attend hers and Nick Jonas' wedding reception.

