Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to host Mumbai reception on December 20?

Post her wedding, Priyanka Chopra changed her name on Instagram to Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

There are whispers that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be hosting a big, fat wedding reception on December 20 in Mumbai. Hearsays are that the 'desi girl' has been extending invites to industry folk. Priyanka is keen that the majority of Bollywood attend hers and Nick Jonas' wedding reception.

Invites have been sent out to all those who have been with her since her early days in the industry. After lavish wedding functions in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and New Delhi, PeeCee wants to end the festivities on a grand scale too.

The actor has also changed her name on Instagram to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, she was referred to as PCJ, so netizens were expecting her to take on her married name.

Priyanka and Nick have had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies. Their pre-wedding rituals at the celebrations, which saw participation from just a little over 200 guests, included a mehndi (henna) ceremony. There was also a glitzy musical evening.

