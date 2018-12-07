It's all about Priyanka Chopra, not Nick Jonas!

bollywood

Just a quick (and maybe bi***y, maybe gushing, maybe useless) opinion on that happened on the week that went by

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

So, yesterday, when I put up an image of Priyanka Chopra on the cover of American Vogue (the first ever for an India) in my Insta stories, and hashtagged it #goals, someone said, but what's the big deal about breaking barriers and snagging a man? My answer to that will be, that's it's not about the man at all. In this case, it's really all about Priyanka.

Along with making it in Bollywood, then recognising when to give up on a shi**y music career, taking up an Amercian TV show which could have ended up stereotyping her which turned out successful, making an obscene number of chat show appearances and being smart, confident, witty at all of them, doing some humanitarian work, and making everyone, along with a terribly choosy American Vogue take notice, this girl has truly done it all. The fact that she got married to a Nick Jonas last week is not an accomplishment for her, but just a life milestone, and has nothing to do with why women all over the world are rooting for her.

Unlike the nasty, unnecessary and delusional The Cut piece which called her a "global scam artist", I see her as a global icon, who teaches all women, that the hustle leads to great things. Priyanka's biggest strength, and why she stands an inspiration, is that she had the courage to leave her comfort zone, and then work so hard that nobody could deny her the success, the fame or the adulation. It makes me think I can do anything, if only I don't stop.

So please, stop making it about who she got married to, or what her surname now is. It's really not about Nick at all, because Priyanka proves that she is truly, the hero of her own story. Peace out!

