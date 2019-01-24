Priyanka Chopra spends 36000 on a winter jacket for pet Princess Diana

hollywood

Priyanka Chopra is fussing over pet dog Diana's winter jacket. She wants the pooch to enjoy the cold weather in Los Angeles with the best woollies.

The actor has got Diana a Moncler jacket. In an Instagram story, she revealed that the doggie was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, who is PeeCee's fashion stylist.

The Moncler jacket is from a couture collection for dogs and costs a bomb. The actor wants nothing but the best for Diana.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra on Saturday announced US Olympic gold medallist gymnast Simone Biles will be the first guest on her upcoming YouTube Originals Special "If I Could Tell You Just One Thing".

She said throughout the show, she will talk to the incredible people whom she admires. She will ask them to tell her one thing which made them what they are today. Despite achieving the tile of the global icon in life, the "Quantico" star said she is still on learning mode.

"I realised that it's my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today. So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people.

"I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends -- just one thing," added Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

