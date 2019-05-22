Priyanka Chopra spends time with refugee children in Ethiopia

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a series of photographs and videos of herself with the children from her philanthropic tour as Unicef's Goodwill Ambassador in Addis Ababa

Priyanka Chopra with Hasina. Pic/instagram.com/priyankachopra

After her fashionable appearances at the 2019 Met Gala and recently, Cannes 2019, which was also her debut outing at the film festival, Priyanka Chopra is currently in Ethiopia spending time with refugee children.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a series of photographs and videos of herself with the children from her philanthropic tour as Unicef's Goodwill Ambassador in Addis Ababa. She also met Sahle-Work Zewde, the first female president of the country. The Quantico actress is seen interacting, dancing and playing with the children in the videos. She also highlighted the issues of poverty, sexual violence and child marriage through her posts.

See photos: Best of Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra's glamorous appearances at the gala

Sharing the story of a 15-year-old girl, Priyanka spoke about the importance of education for girls. She wrote: "This is Hasina (15), she is a 7th grade student who loves to go to school. She used to live with her sister and her husband, and without her knowing, her sisters' husband was arranging her marriage to one of his friends... she was 12 at the time..."

Priyanka tried her hand at the traditional Ethiopian dance and said that she has "bonded" with the country over the joy she shared through dancing. Praising Zewde, Priyanka said: "Her fierce commitment to the empowerment and advancement of women is unprecedented. She also has a global perspective for the development of her country - Ethiopia is the second largest host country of refugees in Africa, they've taken in just under 1 million."

Last year, Priyanka visited Bangladesh to meet Rohingya children.

Also read: After Cannes 2019, Priyanka Chopra heads to Ethiopia for THIS!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS