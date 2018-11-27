Priyanka Chopra to jump straight into work, after the wedding ceremonies wrap up

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra to dive headlong into work days after her wedding; to attend her production Pahuna's screening on Dec 6 with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra

Even as wedding bells are set to ring in the Chopra household, there's little respite from work for Priyanka and mother Madhu. Even as the actor prepares for her upcoming nuptials, set to take place between November 30 and December 2, with fiancé Nick Jonas, mid-day has it that she will jump straight into work, days after the ceremonies wrap up.

PeeCee has apparently agreed to be part of the première of her production venture, Pahuna, set to take place on December 6 in Sikkim. The film's director Pakhi Tyrewala confirms the news to mid-day stating, "The première was scheduled before her marriage dates were finalised. She could have altered the dates, but she and her mother decided to attend it. This reflects their professionalism." A source reveals that Chopra is even likely to invite Jonas for the event.

Even as PeeCee continues to make waves across the globe, Tyrewala has her mother to credit for the actor's success. "I have spent time with Dr Chopra. She is a mother and a producer, and was [deeply] involved in the project. Even though there are only a few days left for the wedding celebrations [to begin], if I message her today, I still get a response within five minutes."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Juhu house decked up for her wedding with Nick Jonas

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates