Priyanka Chopra's Juhu house decked up for her wedding with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, and reached their Juhu house, which was all lit up

Priyanka Chopra's Mumbai house all lit up for the wedding. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

While the nation is still gushing over Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding, another wedding in queue to give you an adrenaline rush is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas'. The couple is all set to get married in the first week of December at the lavish Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, and the pre-wedding festivities will kick-off from November 29.

Ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding, the former's Juhu house in Mumbai has been all decked up in festive lights.

The couple had previously got engaged at this house. Groom-to-be Nick reached India on November 23, and has been spending time with his bride-to-be on the sets of her film, The Sky is Pink, in Delhi.

The makers of The Sky is Pink organized a small party for Priyanka Chopra on the film's sets, and took to their Twitter account to share about it. "Love, laughter and happily ever after to the beautiful bride-to-be," read the post.

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra has been personally seeing through the preparations, and keeps juggling between Mumbai and Jodhpur to keep a check. The couple arrived in Mumbai on Sunday. Reportedly, the duo will have an intimate wedding in Jodhpur and will host a grand reception for the fraternity friends later on. Buzz is that Priyanka and Nick will first tie the knot according to Punjabi customs, followed by a Christian wedding.

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick stopped by the Beverly Hills courthouse to fill out the necessary paperwork to obtain a marriage license in the United States. PC had an bridal shower in New York and then a bachelorette party in Amsterdam and Italy.

In August, Priyanka and Nick confirmed their engagement during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for a Roka ceremony and a gala celebration.

