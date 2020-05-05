Priyanka Chopra turns into a 'pretty princess' thanks to niece Sky Krishna

The lockdown has proved to be a time when everyone can relax with their families and actually do things with them. While staying indoors is the easiest and most effective way to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, who said being homebound needs to be boring?

Priyanka Chopra, for instance, seems to be having quite a fun time with her favourite niece, Sky Krishna. We all know how much she adores the tiny tot, courtesy her many Insta posts featuring the little girl, and this time, she let herself be transformed into a 'pretty pretty princess' by Sky.

Sharing some photos, PeeCee wrote, "First Monday in MayâÂ£. This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess. Glam and creative direction by @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 4, 2020 at 5:31pm PDT

Looks like Priyanka Chopra's close friend, Divya Jyoti and her baby girl Sky, are quarantining with PeeCee at her California home. The bunch seems to be making the most of the unexpected free time together.

A couple of days ago, Priyanka had shared a video of her weight training not with weights but with Sky Krishna! Sharing the video, the Quantico actress wrote, "No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti."

View this post on Instagram No gym, no problem. @sky.krishna @divya_jyoti A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 2, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She, along with husband Nick Jonas, has donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat COVID-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally.

