Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson to attend the wedding?

Dwayne Johnson, who apparently played cupid to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship, will attend their wedding in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra.

Preparations are in full swing at Priyanka Chopra's Juhu residence for her wedding with the American pop-singer, Nick Jonas. The entire family along with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and would-be-sister-in-law Sophie Turner attended the traditional Puja before kickstarting the actual wedding festivities. The guest list for Prick's wedding has been kept very private, as the wedding function is a close-knit family affair at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The tentative dates for a wedding are December 1 and 2.

While the entire guest list is still kept under wraps, hearsays and Pinkvilla says that Dwayne Johnson will be attending Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding. Priyanka has worked with Dwayne in Baywatch and was seen in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle with Nick Jonas. In fact, during the promotions of Baywatch, Dwayne in jest said that he played cupid to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas affair.

The report suggests that Nick will perform on a medley of his songs and 'desi' girl might burn the stage with her dance numbers on their sangeet ceremony. It has also been reported that the couple will recreate their first date on this occasion. Apparently, after sangeet and mehendi, a haldi ceremony will be held on November 30. This event will be followed by a cocktail party for family and friends the next day.

The grand reception party will be held at the famous Taj Palace hotel in Delhi.

