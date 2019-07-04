Priyanka Gandhi backs Rahul Gandhi, says only few have such courage

national

Priyanka Gandhi. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday backed her brother Rahul Gandhi for his insistence on quitting as Congress president, stating that only a few have such courage.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka posted Rahul's Gandhi's letter in which the 49-year-old politician says that he has resigned from the post of Congress president, taking the responsibility of Congress' drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Few have the courage that you do Rahul Gandhi. Deepest respect for your decision," Priyanka tweeted.

On Wednesday, Rahul had removed the tag of party president from his Twitter bio hours after confirming his resignation from the top post.

The Congress lawmaker changed his bio from "President of Indian National Congress" to "Member of Indian National Congress."

"This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament," his bio on Twitter now reads.

Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala, became the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

