Priyanka Gandhi's Bhai Dooj post for Rahul Gandhi will melt your heart

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wished her brother Rahul Gandhi with a heartwarming post on Twitter on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, on Tuesday. She also shared a collage of the photos featuring the two.

Priyanka is Rahul's younger sister and the two share a close bond. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "love you @RahulGandhi âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤"

In the photos, you can see the bonhomie between the two siblings from their younger days to now, and some also include photos of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In another, you can see former prime minister Indira Gandhi playing with the two siblings.

Earlier, on Raksha Bandhan, Priyanka had done something similar and called Rahul "the best brother in the world".

@RahulGandhi I guess things haven’t changed that much, haan?! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ..best brother in the world! pic.twitter.com/rD3CrvHY8v — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 15, 2019

Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It's celebrated two days after Diwali and marks the end of the five-day festival.

