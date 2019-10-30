MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Priyanka Gandhi's Bhai Dooj post for Rahul Gandhi will melt your heart

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 11:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

In the post, one can see the bonhomie between the two siblings from their younger days to the present era

Pic courtesy/Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Twitter account
Pic courtesy/Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Twitter account

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi wished her brother Rahul Gandhi with a heartwarming post on Twitter on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, on Tuesday. She also shared a collage of the photos featuring the two.

Priyanka is Rahul's younger sister and the two share a close bond. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "love you @RahulGandhi âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤âÂÂ¤"

In the photos, you can see the bonhomie between the two siblings from their younger days to now, and some also include photos of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In another, you can see former prime minister Indira Gandhi playing with the two siblings.

Earlier, on Raksha Bandhan, Priyanka had done something similar and called Rahul "the best brother in the world". 

Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. It's celebrated two days after Diwali and marks the end of the five-day festival. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

rahul gandhipriyanka gandhicongressnational newsTwitter

This 3D art of Mahatma Gandhi by Akbar Momin will leave you amazed

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
EXCLUSIVE
SRK jumps to rescue Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager at Jalsa Diwali bash

SRK jumps to rescue Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager at Jalsa Diwali bash