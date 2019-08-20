Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP govt in UP over fuel price hike

national

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi asked if the BJP openly tells that the corruption made Uttar Pradesh bankrupt?

Priyanka Gandhi slams Uttar Pradesh government

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as the fuel price was hiked in Uttar Pradesh. She accused it of unleashing "economic destruction" and "cracking the whip" of price rise on the people. She added the common man is waiting day and night for relief from "major economic slowdown".

"On the one hand, the BJP government causes economic destruction through its policies, destroys trade, while on the other hand, it cracks the whip of price rise on the people," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In yet another tweet, she asked if the BJP openly tells that the corruption made Uttar Pradesh bankrupt? For those unversed, petrol and diesel prices in the state were hiked by Rs 2.5 and Rs 1 from Monday midnight as the government added Value Added Tax.

(with inputs from PTI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies