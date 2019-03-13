Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Where are 2-crore jobs, what about Rs 15 lakh in accounts?

national

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges people to raise the real issues instead of getting drawn into trivialities at a rally in Adalaj during her first Guj visit

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting in Gandhinagar, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged people to consider the Lok Sabha elections as "another independence struggle" and told them to raise the real issues facing them instead of getting drawn into trivialities.

"Your greatest weapon is awareness about the realities facing the country, your vote is your weapon. Use it after due consideration. Ensure that it does not hurt anyone," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in her public address here.

"True desh bhakti is getting aware about real problems and challenges before the country." Amid slogans comparing her with Indira Gandhi, she made a short speech in a conversational style in Hindi.

"When I went to Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati, I was almost driven to tears," she said, adding that it was "crucial that the message about real issues should go out from the land of the Mahatma." "Where are the two crore jobs? Where is the Rs 15 lakh in your account? Where is women's security? Think about this, ask these questions," she said.

'BJD will contest elections on its own'

Biju Janata Dal President and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said his party would contest the Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls on its own. Patnaik's ruling out a pre-poll alliance is in line with the BJD's known policy of keeping equal distance from national parties BJP and Congress, and groups led by them. "We will fight the elections on our own," he said when asked if there was any likelihood of a BJD tie-up with other political parties.

'No AAP-Congress alliance on cards'

Ruling out any alliance with the Congress, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party will contest the Lok Sabha polls on its own and hit out at PM Narendra Modi for not fulfilling BJP's electoral promise of granting full statehood to Delhi. Asserting that the upcoming polls will be fought on the issue of full statehood, Kejriwal criticised Modi for not fulfilling this promise as said in its 2014 manifesto.

Celebrities on TMC's list of candidates

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday announced its list of candidates, giving 41 per cent representation to women, and including a number of Bengali screen celebrities like Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. Announcing the list, Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee said Harvard University professor and eminent historian Sugato Bose – who had earned many plaudits for his speeches during his first stint in parliament – has opted out of the contest as "he did not get permission from his university".

