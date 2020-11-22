Priyanka slams UP government over spurious liquor deaths

Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh unit in-charge Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led state government over the deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. She said the Yogi government has failed to take action against the liquor mafia in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter saying, "In UP, there have been several deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor at many places, including Lucknow, Firozabad, Hapur, Mathura and Prayagraj. Deaths were also reported from Agra, Baghpat and Meerut due to consumption of spurious liquor. What's the reason that the Yogi government has failed to take action against the liquor mafia?"

There have been many deaths in the state due to spurious liquor consumption in the recent past. After Lucknow and Mathura, fresh incidents were reported from Prayagraj, in which many people lost their lives.

District magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said a man running a liquor shop and supplier are among those arrested for the tragedy and a probe was on. District excise officer SB Modwel said the licence for the shop was given through a lottery system.

Six

No. of people killed due to spurious liquor in Prayagraj

