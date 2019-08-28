Priyansh Jora buys a swanky new car

television

Priyansh Jora in his new car. Pic/PR Image

Priyansh Jora has got himself a fancy new car and he can't keep his hands off the beauty! The actor has bought a Mercedes and said, "I have always been extremely passionate about cars. I love taking my car out for a drive in the city or a long drive out of the city on weekends with friends. I love driving to Marine Drive via sea link. That's classic!"

When asked what he likes about having a luxury car, Priyansh says, "The sense of safety that comes with it, is primary! That assurance is really something. Then, the whole plush on the insides and, the build quality is what makes these luxury cars what they are. I don't even have to talk about the performance as it's unmatched."

The actor further added, "For me, it's always about moving ahead and scaling up, so this is like your merit! You treat yourself with such prices. My family's first luxury car was Mercedes, and I know how it felt."

Priyansh says he has always been passionate about cars, even as a child. "I've been absolutely fond of cars since childhood so much so, that my parents would get surprised when I'd figure out the make of a car in the night just by looking at the headlights come from the opposite direction. I was really into it, I'd know every brand, make and model, even as a child," he says.

