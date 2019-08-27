Telly tattle: It's deja vu for Sonal Vengurlekar; Angad Hasija turns down Bigg Boss

television

Yeh Teri Galiyan actress Sonal Vengurlekar had similar time leap in two of her shows.

Sonal Vengurlekar

It's deja vu for Sonal Vengurlekar who plays Nandini in Yeh Teri Galiyan. In the current track, she's pregnant but as soon as she delivers, the drama will take a time leap. She will then be seen playing mommy to a six-year-old. In her earlier outing, Yeh Vada Raha, too, the makers had done something similar.

Not his scene

Angad Hasija was approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The Amrit Manthan actor turned down the offer as he is not comfortable being on the show. Hasija can't see himself resorting to the histrionics required in the house. He'd rather concentrate on his work, which includes the web series, Ishq Aaj Kal.

Kung fu fighting

Vikkas Manaktala has begun shooting for the mythological, Namah, which airs next month. He plays Lord Shiva. As he needs to be bare-chested in most scenes, he has taken up Chinese martial arts to stay in shape. He prefers kung fu, "which pumps me with a rush of energy, "he says.

Himansh Kohli: It's always lovely to meet Satish Kaushik

Actor Himansh Kohli bumped into actor Satish Kaushik at Gulshan Kumar's FTII's Orientation in New Delhi recently and is in awe of his simplicity. "It always wonderful to meet a person so jolly and humble like Satish Ji. He is someone you learn from every time you meet them. He's an honest and a straight forward person which makes him a better actor and a more approachable person on the set," says Himansh, who worked with Satish in 2016 in his film Ranchi Diaries.

Himansh, who rose to fame with his film Yaariyan, says that he really connects with Satish. "Both of us are from Delhi and we both are avid foodies. We have a lovely time together. I love the way he multi-tasks, from being an actor to a radio jockey, to a director and an entrepreneur. I love the way he reinvents himself all the time and keeps on updating his skills according to what's going on. This is also the reason a lot of youngsters connect to him and his ideologies," he says.

