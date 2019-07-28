Priyansh Jora: Wanted to start my Bollywood journey with a content-driven film

bollywood

In the past several TV actors have made a transition to films some of them have found success and others haven't. Priyansh Jora talked about his journey

Priyansh Jora

Actor Priyansh Jora, who is making his Bollywood debut with "Khandaani Shafakhana", says he is grateful to be part of a content-driven film. In the movie directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, he is paired opposite Sonakshi Sinha, a feisty girl from Punjab who inherits a sex clinic from her uncle. He said his goal was to always be seen on the big screen. "I have been a part of many successful shows on television like '24', 'Tu Mera Hero' and I have earned respect and love from it. I came to Mumbai with the dream of working in films. And it took seven years for me to get my first Hindi film."

"There were multiple opportunities which came my way but I never jumped into it because for me quality matters. I wanted to be part of a project which has good content and a good team and this film has it all," Priyansh, who came to the city in 2012, told PTI.

In the past several TV actors have made a transition to films some of them have found success and others haven't. On this, he said, "In the last five years the industry has changed dramatically. This is an exciting time for all actors but at the same time, the future is unpredictable. I will always be true to my craft. "I am grateful for this opportunity which I have got and now waiting for the result and would like to take it forward from here."

In "Khandaani Shafakhana", Priyansh has a flamboyant persona and is seen as a support system to Sonakshi's character. The 28-year-old actor bagged the film after clearing the audition process. "When I was called for the audition by Taran Bajaj and his team, I went all guns blazing for the audition and wanted to get this role. I wanted to do this film and I am glad to be part of this film. The script I feel is just amazing. I had a great time working with my director Shilpi Dasgupta. She is such a warm and nice person. Sonakshi is amazing and never gave me the feeling that she is a star," he said.

The film is releasing on August 2.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates