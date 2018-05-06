Prize-winning author Junot Diaz accused of sexual misconduct

Junot Diaz told an American daily that he takes responsibility for his past



Junot Diaz. Pic/Facebbok

Weeks after publishing his own story of sexual abuse in the New Yorker, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Junot Diaz is facing an onslaught of accusations of sexual misconduct and misogyny directed at fellow writers.

Zinzi Clemmons, who penned coming-of-age novel What We Lose, tweeted that when she was a 26-year-old graduate student, Diaz cornered her and forcibly kissed her after she invited him to speak at a workshop several years ago. She said she believes she is far from the only woman he has

"exploited".

Through his literary agent, Diaz told an American daily that he takes responsibility for his past. "That is the reason I made the decision to tell the truth of my (childhood) rape and its damaging aftermath," he said.

