Producer Anand Pandit and Big B bond grows stronger in snow-clad Slovakia as Chehre shooting comes to a close

Veteran producer Anand Pandit flew to Slovakia for the last leg of his film's (Chehre) just to make sure the legendary Amitabh Bachchan is well taken care of. Now that film is just about wrapping up, Pandit is happy he took the decision to join Big B in Central Europe.

The incessant snow showers had made shooting difficult in some places but thanks to the legend's sheer professionalism and the willingness of the rest of the cast, everything went smoothly.



Anand Pandit and Emraan Hashmi

Anand Pandit says "This shoot of Chehre has given us memories to last a lifetime. We all got emotional when we wrapped up the shoot. It has been extremely special and so many reasons for that. Even in sub-zero conditions when we thought it wouldn't be possible to shoot, Bachchan Saab was the first one on set. His commitment was an inspiration for all of us on set. I wanted him to direct a few scenes for the film because his vast experience has given him deep insight into filmmaking. He did in fact literally guided the chase sequences and the hand-to-hand combat scenes. I was in fact reminded of his iconic films like Zanjeer, Deewar, and Trishul."

Anand has seen all of Amitabh's movies and the agility that the actor displayed in movies like Zanjeer and Trishul seemed to match in this film too. For Pandit, it was like seeing the Big B spring out straight from the last scene of Zanjeer on to his frame.

More than that, Amitabh Bachchan, also shared some behind-the-scenes ideas with Pandit and that helped the overall impact of the film. Pandit loved every input provided by Amitabh Bachchan and hence asked the actor to direct the last few scenes of the movie.

