Producer Nikhil Dwivedi tweets to Rhea Chakraborty; says he would like to work with her

Rhea Chakraborty was recently arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after interrogating her for three days to explore a possible drug angle in the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who believes that a person is innocent until proven guilty, has offered to work with the actress.

In a tweet he shared, Dwivedi wrote, "#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea (sic)."

#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) September 8, 2020

While netizens started trolling the actor-producer, known for acting in films like My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves, Raavan, and for being a producer on films like Veere Di Wedding and Dabangg 3, Dwivedi responded by tweeting, "Have the courts convicted her? Incase they do, we shall wait for her to do time and reform. In case she doesnt reform then I shall take my words back. But the media & public needs to stop passing judgment. My support is for #Innocentuntilprovenguilty & not for #RheaChakraborty."

Rhea Chakraborty was shifted from the NCB's office in south Mumbai to Byculla jail on September 9. Immediately after her arrest, the 28-year-old actress was taken for medical tests including a COVID-19 test, which came back negative.

Also read: Kubbra Sait: Arrested By NCB, Rhea Chakraborty Is Still Not A Murderer

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news