Prof Govind Swarup was an 'exceptional scientist': PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Prof. Govind Swarup, describing him as "an exceptional scientist".

Professor Govind Swarup was an exceptional scientist. His pioneering works in radio astronomy have attained global commendation. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his near and dear ones. This thread gives a glimpse of Professor Swarup’s brilliance. Do read. https://t.co/S0PAsdWp8A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2020

"His pioneering works in radio astronomy have attained global commendation. Anguished by his passing," tweeted Modi, giving a glimpse of Prof. Swarup's brilliant scientific career.

Globally acclaimed for his pioneering contributions in radio-astronomy, Prof. Swarup passed away in the Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, late on Monday. He was 91, ailing since some time, and breathed his last in the hospital, said a close family friend.

Prof Swarup is survived by his wife Bina, son Vipin and daughter Anju, both settled in the US.

He was conferred the Padma Shri in 1973 and the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 1972, among many national and international honours and awards.

His last rites were performed in Pune late on Monday, a family friend told IANS, but declined to be identified.

